Company Profile
Si6 Metals Ltd formerly Six Sigma Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration development for base metals and in particular for nickel and copper and PGEs within the Group's tenement portfolio located over the Limpopo belt on the eastern side of Botswana. Its geographical segments include Australia and Botswana.Six Sigma Metals Ltd, formerly Botswana Metals Ltd, is engaged in the exploration of its tenement portfolio in Botswana. It focuses on copper, nickel and silver mineralization.