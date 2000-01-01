Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is a South Africa-focused mining company. The Group currently owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in South Africa: the Cooke, Driefontein, and Kloof operations in the West Witwatersrand region, and the Beatrix Operation in the southern Free State province. In addition to mining, the company owns and manages extraction and processing facilities at its operations, where gold-bearing ore is treated and beneficiated to produce gold dore. The gold dore is further refined at Rand Refinery into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% and is then sold on international markets. Sibanye holds a 44% interest in Rand Refinery, global refiners of gold, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets gold to customers around the world.Sibanye-Stillwater is an independent precious metal mining group, producing a unique mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals. Its projects include Burnstone, Kloof & driefontein decline, SOFS, Blitz, Altar and Marathon.