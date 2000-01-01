Siburan Resources Ltd (ASX:SBU)
Company Info - SBU
- Market CapAUD1.400m
- SymbolASX:SBU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000SBU1
Company Profile
Siburan Resources Ltd is an exploration company, which focuses on tungsten and gold projects in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. It holds interests on Kirwan Tungsten and Canegrass projects.