Siburan Resources Ltd (ASX:SBU)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SBU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBU

  • Market CapAUD1.400m
  • SymbolASX:SBU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SBU1

Company Profile

Siburan Resources Ltd is an exploration company, which focuses on tungsten and gold projects in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. It holds interests on Kirwan Tungsten and Canegrass projects.

Latest SBU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .