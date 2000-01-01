Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:107)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 107

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 107

  • Market CapHKD11.526bn
  • SymbolSEHK:107
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000494

Company Profile

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the construction of roads and related businesses.

Latest 107 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .