Sidus Space Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SIDU) Share Price

SIDU
Sidus Space Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Sidus Space Inc is a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection with a vision to enable space flight heritage status for new technologies and deliver data and predictive analytics to both domestic and global customers. The company supports Commercial Space, Aerospace, Defense, Underwater Marine and other commercial and government customers. Its services include Multidisciplinary Design Engineering, Precision CNC Machining and Fabrication, Swiss Screw Machining, American Welding Society (AWS) Certified Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Electronic Assemblies, and Wire Cable harness Fabrication among others.
NASDAQ:SIDU
US8261651025
-
Loading Comparison
Latest SIDU News