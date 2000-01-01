Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SIEB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIEB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIEB
- Market Cap$181.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SIEB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS8261761097
Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp is a holding company. It conducts retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The firm mainly provides online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors and also acts as an investment advisor for its subsidiary. The company operates in the securities brokerage and asset management industry. It also engages in Insurance services, Robo-advisory technology, and Prime brokerage business through its subsidiaries.Siebert Financial Corp is a holding company. It conducts retail discount brokerage business through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm mainly provides online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors.