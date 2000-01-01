Company Profile

Siemens is an industrial conglomerate, with businesses selling components and equipment for factory automation, wind turbines, railway equipment, traditional power generation, and medical imaging. Its separately listed business units include Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Gamesa, which supply medical imaging equipment and wind turbines, respectively.Siemens AG is a manufacturing company engaged in a diversified business. With operations spread across the globe, it operates in the various sectors such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies and Siemens Healthineers.