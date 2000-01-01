Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, the result of the 2017 merger between Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power, a carve-out from Siemens Group. The firm operates in two business segments, wind turbines and service. The wind turbines segment designs, manufactures, and installs onshore and offshore wind turbines. The service segment provides maintenance contracts and spare parts. About 65% of revenue comes from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with the Americas accounting for 20% and Asia contributing 15%. Around 85% of revenue comes from the manufacturing and installation of wind turbines while 15% comes from servicing those turbines.Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA operates in the renewable energy industry. It develops, constructs, and sells wind energy plants, wind farms and wind turbines. It provides Onshore, and Offshore wind energy services.