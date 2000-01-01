Siemens Healthineers AG ADR (XETRA:SHL1)

European company
Market Info - SHL1

Company Info - SHL1

  • Market Cap€42.178bn
  • SymbolXETRA:SHL1
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82622J1043

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG design, manufacture and sell imaging, advanced therapies and diagnostic products and solutions. The company's operations are divided into three segments namely, Imaging, Advanced Therapies and Diagnostics.

Latest SHL1 news

