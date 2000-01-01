Sienna Resources Inc (TSX:SIE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIE

  • Market CapCAD1.540m
  • SymbolTSX:SIE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA82621E1060

Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The business activity includes acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Canada.

Latest SIE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .