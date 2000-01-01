Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIA

  • Market CapCAD1.224bn
  • SymbolTSE:SIA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA82621K1021

Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc owns & operates long-term care homes, 10 retirement homes, & independent living facilities. It also provides nurses, healthcare aides, & personal & home support workers for care homes & private care.

Latest SIA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .