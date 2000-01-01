Sientra Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SIEN)
Company Info - SIEN
- Market Cap$295.160m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SIEN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS82621J1051
Company Profile
Sientra Inc is a part of the healthcare sector in the United States. Its business involves the provision of silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. Its operating segments are Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands' OPUS, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System and bioTips. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Sientra Inc is a medical instruments provider in the United States. Its core product offering includes breast implants and breast tissue expanders which find use in breast reconstruction procedures.