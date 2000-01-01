Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIEN

  • Market Cap$407.730m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SIEN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82621J1051

Company Profile

Sientra Inc is a medical instruments provider in the United States. Its core product offering includes breast implants and breast tissue expanders which find use in breast reconstruction procedures.

Latest SIEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .