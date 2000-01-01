Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a California-based bank holding company to Bank of the Sierra which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services primarily in Tulare, Kern, Fresno, and Kings Counties in Central California, and in select markets in Southern California including Ventura County and the Santa Clarita Valley. The bank provides lending money which includes customers such as real estate, commercial, mortgage warehousing, agricultural, and consumer loans; and accepting deposits for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Sierra Bancorp earns its revenue from interest income and non-interest income.