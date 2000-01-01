Company Profile

Sierra Wireless Inc is a wireless communication equipment designer and provider of Device-To-Cloud Internet-of-Things solutions. The company’s product and services portfolio contains products such as high speed cellular modules and services such as connectivity services, cloud platforms, and cellular gateways, among others. It operates through two business segments: Internet of Things solutions and Embedded broadband. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company’s embedded broadband segment, and more than half of its revenue is earned in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.Sierra Wireless Inc designs and manufactures wireless communications equipment for use in automotive, transportation, energy, healthcare, industrial, and mobile computing industries.