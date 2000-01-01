Sierra Wireless Inc (TSE:SW)

North American company
Company Info - SW

  • Market CapCAD288.870m
  • SymbolTSE:SW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8265161064

Company Profile

Sierra Wireless Inc provides Internet of Things solutions that are comprised of connectivity services, IoT platforms, embedded cellular modules, and gateways. It operates through IoT solutions and Embedded broadband segments. IoT solutions include connectivity services, cloud management software, cellular modules, and gateways. The embedded broadband segment provides high speed cellular embedded modules.Sierra Wireless Inc designs and manufactures wireless communications equipment for use in automotive, transportation, energy, healthcare, industrial, and mobile computing industries.

