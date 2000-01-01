Sif Holding NV (EURONEXT:SIFG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIFG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIFG
- Market Cap€293.270m
- SymbolEURONEXT:SIFG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINNL0011660485
Company Profile
Sif Holding NV is engaged in the manufacturing of metal structures, parts of metal structures, pipes, pipe structures, components for the offshore industry and foundation piles for offshore wind farms.