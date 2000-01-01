Company Profile

SIFCO Industries Inc is a US-based company. It is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the Aerospace and Energy markets. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating and machining. It serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) as well as aftermarket customers. The company supplies new and spare components for commercial aircraft. Its products are made of steel, stainless steel, titanium and aluminum and include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters and commercial/industrial products.