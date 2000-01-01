Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd is one of the provider of corporate network services in India. The firm is also the fifth Internet access provider in the country, with about 5% market share. Sify currently controls the network of franchised cybercafes in India and owns several popular Internet portals, one of which--Sify.com--is among India's top 10 sites in terms of traffic. The firm's shareholder namely Infinity Capital, owns more than 40% of its shares. The Group has two geographic segments India and rest of the world.Sify Technologies Ltd is an ICT Solutions and Services company. It operates in five segments including Telecom services, Data Center services, Cloud and Managed services, Technology Integration services and Application integration services.