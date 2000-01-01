Company Profile

SIG PLC distributes specialized building materials in Europe through three core product segments: insulation and interiors; roofing and exteriors; and air-handling solutions. The largest segment by revenue, insulation and interiors, offers structural and technical insulation, dry lining, construction accessories, fixings, air-handling systems, and insulated panels and modular housing systems. The roofing and exteriors segment sells roofing materials primarily to construction organizations. SIG offers indoor air filtration systems and fire protection products in its air-handling segment. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the United Kingdom and Ireland.