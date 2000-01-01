SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. The company's lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by the variola virus. Its products target orthopoxvirus infections including smallpox.SIGA Technologies Inc is a Commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in specializing in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats.