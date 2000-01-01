Company Profile

Sigma Capital Group PLC is a holding company. The company is engaged in Private Rented Sector (PRS) sector. It is focused on creating new communities through the provision of new, well located and quality family housing to rent. Sigma is responsible for the delivery of the land assets and management of the planning and construction process.