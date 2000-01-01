Sigma Capital Group (LSE:SGM)

UK company
Market Info - SGM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SGM

  • Market Cap£62.680m
  • SymbolLSE:SGM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0004225073

Company Profile

Sigma Capital Group PLC is a holding company. The company is engaged in Private Rented Sector (PRS) sector. It is focused on creating new communities through the provision of new, well located and quality family housing to rent. Sigma is responsible for the delivery of the land assets and management of the planning and construction process.

