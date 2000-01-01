Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG)

APAC company
Market Info - SIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIG

  • Market CapAUD603.880m
  • SymbolASX:SIG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SIG5

Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Ltd is a wholesaler and retailer of pharmaceuticals as well as develops generic pharmaceuticals. Its brand portfolio encompasses Amcal, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave.

