Sigma Lithium Corp (TSX:SGMA)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD587.720m
- SymbolTSX:SGMA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA8265991023
Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp is a lithium exploration and development company. Its lithium properties are located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company holds interests in Grota do Cirilo, Sao Jose, Santa Clara, and Genipapo projects.Sigma Lithium Resources Inc, formerly Margaux Red Capital Inc is a development stage company. The company's principal business is identify, evaluate and acquire assets, properties or businesses which would constitute a qualifying transaction.