Sigma Lithium Corp (TSX:SGML) Share Price

SGML
Sigma Lithium Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp is a lithium exploration and development company. Its lithium properties are located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company holds interests in Grota do Cirilo, Sao Jose, Santa Clara, and Genipapo projects.Sigma Lithium Resources Inc, formerly Margaux Red Capital Inc is a development stage company. The company's principal business is identify, evaluate and acquire assets, properties or businesses which would constitute a qualifying transaction.
