Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Sigma Lithium Corp (TSX:SGML) Share Price

SGML

Sigma Lithium Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp is a lithium exploration and development company. Its lithium properties are located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company holds interests in Grota do Cirilo, Sao Jose, Santa Clara, and Genipapo projects.Sigma Lithium Resources Inc, formerly Margaux Red Capital Inc is a development stage company. The company's principal business is identify, evaluate and acquire assets, properties or businesses which would constitute a qualifying transaction.

TSX:SGML

CA8265991023

-

Loading Comparison

Latest SGML News