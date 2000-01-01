Company Profile

Sigmatron International Inc is an as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services. It provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. In addition, it also provides automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; warehousing and distribution services. The company primarily serves the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, fitness, medical sciences, gaming, telecommunications and semiconductor equipment industries.Sigmatron International Inc provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam and Taiwan. The Company's services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products.