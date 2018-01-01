Signal Gold Inc (TSE:SGNL) Share Price

Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused on the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property at Tilt Cove.