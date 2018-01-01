Signal Gold Inc (TSE:SGNL) Share Price

SGNL
Signal Gold Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
Company Profile
Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused on the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property at Tilt Cove.Anaconda Mining Inc is a gold mining, exploration and development company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.
TSE:SGNL
CA82664T1012
CAD
