Signal Gold Inc (TSE:SGNL) Share Price

Signal Gold Inc (TSE:SGNL)

Signal Gold Inc

North American company

Basic Material

Gold

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused on the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property at Tilt Cove.Anaconda Mining Inc is a gold mining, exploration and development company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

TSE:SGNL

CA82664T1012

CAD

