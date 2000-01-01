Company Profile

Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal and national franchise financing and leasing.Signature Bank offers a wide variety of business and personal banking products and services. It also provides brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.