Company Profile

Signaux Girod SA is a company engaged in the design and development, erection, maintenance and lease of road signs and associated products. The group product and service include enamel signage equipment: for airport and station signs, illuminated signs, cultural location signs, road signs, road sign equipment, ground marking services: for work on roads, parking lots, tourist signage equipment, location identification equipment: for information and orientation in a public or private place, street fittings: bus shelters, municipal display boards and temporary signage equipment. The group also distributes media to sign letterers, screen printers, sign painters, and digital printing specialists.