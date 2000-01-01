Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIG

  • Market Cap$1.102bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SIG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG812761002

Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. It operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations in the US under national brands including Kay, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared and Jared Vault, as well as a type of mall-based regional brands.

Latest SIG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .