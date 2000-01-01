Company Profile

Sihayo Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration company with gold exploration projects in Indonesia. It is focused on the development of the Sihayo Pungkut Gold project, in North Sumatra, Indonesia. The company classifies its business in the geographical segments that are Australia, Africa, South East Asia, and India of which Australia generates a majority of revenue to the company.Sihayo Gold Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration with focus in the development of the Sihayo Pungkut Gold project.