Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:460)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 460

Company Info - 460

  • Market CapHKD8.614bn
  • SymbolSEHK:460
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8162K1137

Company Profile

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd is a developer of pharmaceutical products in China. Its products address illnesses related to the cardio-cerebral vascular (CCV) system, central nervous system and metabolism.

