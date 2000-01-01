Company Profile

Sika manufactures and sells specialty chemical-based products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction industry. Sika's products are used primarily for bonding and sealing. The firm produces additives for concrete, sealants for roofing and flooring, waterproofing systems, and light-weighted components for the automotive and wind-generation industries. The company's reportable segments are primarily based on geography: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Americas; Asia-Pacific; and global business. The EMEA segment generates the majority of revenue.Sika AG is a chemical manufacturing company that develops and produces systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and the motor vehicle industry.