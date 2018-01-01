Silence Therapeutics ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Share Price

Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics PLC is one of the leading companies in the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology field. The United Kingdom-based firm researches and develops therapeutics to combat highly unmet medical needs. Its patented RNA interference platform, known as AtuRNAi is employed in vaccines to correct genetic deficiencies and infectious diseases by silencing or replacing the expression of virtually any gene in the genome, modulating expression up as well as down in a variety of organs and cell types. Its technology is currently in the clinic, in a Phase 2a pancreatic cancer trial, and its income consists of license fees, milestone and option payments, grant income, and fees from research and development collaborations. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and Germany.Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company in the United Kingdom. It uses its RNA technology to develop drugs to address genetic disorders.