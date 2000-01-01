Company Profile

Silex Systems Ltd is an Australian research and development company. The company focused on the development of the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology as the next generation technology for the global uranium enrichment industry. The company's operating segment includes Silex Systems; and Translucent. It generates maximum revenue from the Silex Systems segment.Silex Systems Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialisation of the laser isotope separation process for uranium enrichment known as Silex technology..