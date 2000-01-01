Company Profile

Silgan Holdings manufactures about half of the metal food containers in North America. Its major customers include Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. Silgan is looking for more merger and acquisition opportunities in the European metal packaging market and in plastic packaging. Silgan's other business segments include plastic containers for personal and healthcare products and a closures business that manufactures metal and plastic lids and caps.Silgan Holdings Inc is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. Its products include steel and aluminum containers, metal, composite and plastic closures, custom designed plastic containers and others.