Company Profile

Silicom Ltd designs and manufactures networking and data infrastructure solutions for various servers, server based systems and communications devices. Its product portfolio consists of Server network interface cards with and without bypass, Intelligent and programmable cards, with features such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, FPGA-based ultra-low latency solutions, other offload features and/or compute blades, and Stand-alone Products including Bypass Switches, Intelligent Bypass Switches, Server to Appliance Converter and the Edge/Low End Appliance Units. Its products are sold to original equipment manufacturer offering networking appliances, servers and storage devices.