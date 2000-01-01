Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories develops semiconductors, software, and system solutions for the "Internet of Things," Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer, and automotive markets. The company operates through one segment, mixed-signal analog intensive products, consisting of diverse product areas, which the company groups into four categories: Internet of Things, broadcast, infrastructure and access. The Internet of Things category is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company mainly operates in the United States and China, with the U.S. the largest source of revenue.Silicon Laboratories Inc is a leading provider of silicon, software and system solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets.