Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp is active in the semiconductor industry and primarily focus on designing, developing and marketing of controllers for managing NAND flash used in embedded storage applications, such as eMMC embedded memory. Its only operating segment of Developing NAND flash, SSDs and expandable storage applications. The company derives revenue from products categories such as Mobile Storage, Mobile Communications and others. Silicon earns the majority of the revenue from China and also has a presence in Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Other Countries. The company products are used in Personal Computing, Smartphone/Tablet/CE, Flash Card/USB Flash Drive, Industrial and Embedded, Automotive, and Enterprise and Data Center.Silicon Motion Technology Corp designs, develops and supplies NAND flash controllers ICs for solid state storage devices and SSD controllers. It also supplies specialized high-performance hyperscale datacenter and industrial SSD solutions.