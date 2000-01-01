SILK Laser Australia Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SLA)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SLA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000121618

Company Profile

SILK Laser Australia Ltd operates speciality clinics offering a range of non‑surgical aesthetic products and services. The company offers Laser Hair Removal, Cosmetic Injectables, Skin Treatments, Body Contouring and fat reduction services, and other related services.

Latest SLA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .