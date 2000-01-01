Silk Road Energy Services Group Ltd (SEHK:8250)

Market Info - 8250

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8250

  • Market CapHKD164.840m
  • SymbolSEHK:8250
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8133P1000

Company Profile

Silk Road Energy Services Group Ltd is in the business of fluorite processing and trading, trading of other mineral products, provision of heating service, provision of mine construction engineering, coal production and related technical services.

