Silkan RT (EURONEXT:MLARI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLARI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLARI
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLARI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0010518605
Company Profile
Silkan RT formerly Arion Entreprise is involved in data transmission in real time applications. Its products, including the Peripheral Component Interconnect card for simulations and specific developments, communication coprocessors and microcontrollers.