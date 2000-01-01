Company Profile

Siltronic AG is engaged in the development, production, and marketing of semiconductor wafers. The company has production facilities in Germany, the USA, and Asia. The company offers a wide range of products such as Polished Wafers, Epitaxial Wafers, Annealed Wafers, Floatzone, Power products, and Ultimate Silicon. Its geographic segments consist of Germany, Europe, United States, Taiwan, Japan, and Asia. The company generates most of its sales from Asia.