Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:886)
Company Info - 886
- Market CapHKD400.040m
- SymbolSEHK:886
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINKYG816941044
Company Profile
Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd is a distributor of alcoholic beverages both in the PRC and the international markets. It distributes premium liquors, including Wuliangye Liquor Series, Old Vintage liquor series, wine, and Chinese cigarettes.