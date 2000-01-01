Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:886)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 886

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 886

  • Market CapHKD400.040m
  • SymbolSEHK:886
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG816941044

Company Profile

Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd is a distributor of alcoholic beverages both in the PRC and the international markets. It distributes premium liquors, including Wuliangye Liquor Series, Old Vintage liquor series, wine, and Chinese cigarettes.

Latest 886 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .