Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBR
- Market CapCAD87.380m
- SymbolTSE:SBR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF2P1260
Company Profile
Silver Bear Resources PLC is an exploration stage company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration & development of precious metal properties in the Russian Federation. Its project includes Mangazeisky Silver Project.