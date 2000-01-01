Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBR

  • Market CapCAD87.380m
  • SymbolTSE:SBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSilver
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF2P1260

Company Profile

Silver Bear Resources PLC is an exploration stage company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration & development of precious metal properties in the Russian Federation. Its project includes Mangazeisky Silver Project.

Latest SBR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .