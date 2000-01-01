Company Profile

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC a provider of digital transformation services and products which assist brand owners and advertisers to optimise their digital marketing investment, with a focus on unlocking the potential of first-party data and contextual intelligence. The proprietary 4D advertising solution is designed to help advertisers target consumers in a "post cookie world" which is a natural extension to its existing services business that already serves a blue-chip client base such as Heineken, Channel 4, Amazon, ITV and Jagermeister amongst many others. It operates across five regions across the globe, including, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia, and the US.