Silver Elephant Mining Corp (TSE:ELEF)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELEF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELEF
- Market CapCAD13.520m
- SymbolTSE:ELEF
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA82770L1094
Company Profile
Silver Elephant Mining Corp is a Canada based exploration and development stage company primarily focusing on the development of its Gibellini Vanadium project, which is an open-pit, heap-leach project in North America. Its other projects include Pulacayo silver-zinc- lead project, Ulaan Ovoo coal project, and Titan Fe-Ti-V project. Geographically, its properties are in Canada, the United States which is the key revenue generator, Mongolia, and Bolivia.Prophecy Development Corp is a Canadian public company. The company's main objective is to develop Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production.