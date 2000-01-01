Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd an exploration stage company engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. It holds interests in the Clone, Konkin, Tonga-Fiji, Midas, Bay Silver, Silver Crown 6, and other properties located in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia; and the Harrison Lake property.