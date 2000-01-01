Silver Heritage Group Ltd (ASX:SVH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SVH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SVH
- Market CapAUD12.610m
- SymbolASX:SVH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SVH6
Company Profile
Silver Heritage Group Ltd is an regional gaming operator. It operates and manages casinos in Nepal and Vietnam and leases electronic gaming equipment to casino operators in Laos.