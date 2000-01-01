Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:SLR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLR
- Market CapAUD928.630m
- SymbolASX:SLR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SLR6
Company Profile
Silver Lake Resources Ltd is a gold producing and exploration company with resources in the prospective regions including Mount Monger and the Murchison goldfields of Western Australia.